A New Jersey basketball coach is under arrest, accused of distributing 50 images of child pornography through a Tumblr account.Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said the charges were the result of a two-month investigation into 23-year-old Joseph Franscella, a youth coach at Hoop Heaven in Waldwick, after the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force received information that an individual was distributing child porn.Detectives conducted an search at Franscella's Hawthorne home earlier this month, and Frascella was subsequently arrested and charged with maintaining, possessing and distributing child pornography.Computers seized from Frascella's residence are being examined in an attempt to locate additional files of child pornography.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation.----------