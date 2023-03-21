8 dolphins beached in mass stranding event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Rescuers are working to save a pod of dolphins that are beached in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Cameras were overhead as people brought buckets of water to douse the stranded dolphins.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pod of dolphins became stranded on a beach in Sea Isle City on Tuesday morning.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a total of eight dolphins were beached in the mass stranding event.

The center said two of the dolphins have died.

The dolphins were found along the beach sometime before 11 a.m.

Sister station WPVI's chopper was overhead as rescuers loaded some of the dolphins into pickup trucks and drove away from the scene.

People were also bringing buckets of water to douse the beached dolphins.

The MMSC said it is being assisted by Sea Isle City police, fire, EMS and the Public Works Department.

"We ask that the public please give the team space to do their work," the MMSC said in an Instagram post.

