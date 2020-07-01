NJ bear cub spotted roaming around on busy streets in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bear cub apparently didn't understand that New Jersey's reopening doesn't include welcoming bears into businesses.The bear was spotted on camera scampering around in downtown Hawthorne.Experts warn that as cute as they are, cubs are not safe to approach because their uber protective moms could be nearby.In Connecticut, one woman went to visit her daughter and when she came back home, a black bear had made its way inside.While startled, the woman quickly walked backwards out of her home and into the car where she called the police.----------