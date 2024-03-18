2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window in Newark

The boy is in stable condition.

The boy is in stable condition.

The boy is in stable condition.

The boy is in stable condition.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark rushed a two-year-old to the hospital after the boy fell out a two-story window.

The toddler's mother ran into a police station and asked for help.

Officers transported the child to University Hospital.

The boy is currently in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.