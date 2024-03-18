2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark rushed a two-year-old to the hospital after the boy fell out a two-story window.
The toddler's mother ran into a police station and asked for help.
Officers transported the child to University Hospital.
The boy is currently in stable condition.
ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.