2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window in Newark

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 18, 2024 3:46AM
2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window in Newark
The boy is in stable condition.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark rushed a two-year-old to the hospital after the boy fell out a two-story window.

The toddler's mother ran into a police station and asked for help.

Officers transported the child to University Hospital.

The boy is currently in stable condition.

