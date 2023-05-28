A mother of four was killed when a car overturned in Jersey City.

Mother of four killed when car overturns in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother of four was killed when her car overturned - perhaps during a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed in Jersey City on Garfield Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police are not saying what they believe may have led to the crash, but the woman's relatives tell Eyewitness News she had hit several cars some of them parked, prior to her own vehicle overturning.

Her uncle, Kevin Hurt described her as a regular, working mom.

"She was devoted to her children and this is really, you know, an unforeseen unexpected tragedy that's really going to impact the family," said Hurt.

So far, police have not released the woman's name.

