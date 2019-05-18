KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Pulaski Skyway is closed in both directions after a building that manufactures and stores chlorine burst into flames.
The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Friday at the factory on 55 Jacobus Avenue in Kearny, under the skyway.
No injuries have been reported.
New Jersey chlorine factory fire causes closure of Pulaski Skyway in both directions
