PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owner of a construction company in New Jersey said he's out more than $100,000 after someone set fire to four of his company vehicles.
Security camera video captured two people entering Jaslin Construction in Paterson early Sunday morning, breaking the vehicles' windows and then pouring gasoline inside.
They then lit the cars on fire.
So far, no arrests have been made.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New Jersey company says arsonists set fire to 4 vehicles, causing $100,000 in damage
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News