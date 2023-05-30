Officials to give update on investigation into New Jersey councilwoman killed

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are expected to make an announcement on the investigation into a New Jersey councilwoman who was killed earlier this year.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is holding a news conference at 4 p.m.

Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot inside her car on Feb. 1 after she dropped someone off in Sayreville.

Though Dwumfour was a Newark native who still has family living there, she was living in Sayreville as a single mother. She had just recently married a pastor who lives in Nigeria.

The FBI has been involved in the investigation along with Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, but few details have been released about the investigation.

RELATED | Family of murdered NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour speaks out for 1st time

