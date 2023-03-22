Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot inside her car last month after she dropped off someone in Sayreville back on February 1st.

Family of murdered NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour speaks out for 1st time

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of a murdered New Jersey councilwoman is speaking out for the first time since her murder.

Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot inside her car last month after she dropped off someone in Sayreville.

On Wednesday her parents called for justice.

They were joined at Sayreville Borough Hall, steps from what Dwumfour served as a council member, by their pastor, their lawyer and their daughter's husband.

"I need justice for my daughter," said Mary Dwumfour. "Please, God, help us."

"I'm here today to let everyone hear our voice," said Eunice's father, Prince Dwumfour. "Eunice is our daughter, who is a very, very good lady... who didn't have any problems with anybody."

The 30-year-old was found inside her white Nissan SUV with multiple gunshot wounds on Samuel Circle just before 7:30 p.m. on February 1.

They think her car traveled about 100 feet before slamming into two parked cars.

Dwumfour's life ended right outside her townhouse at the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.

Though Dwumfour was a Newark native who still has family living there, she was living in Sayreville as a single mother. She had just recently married a pastor who lives in Nigeria.

Investigators are now asking questions about her ties to that church, but they're also digging into other relationships both personal and professional.

The FBI has been involved in the investigation along with Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, but few details have been released about what they may have uncovered.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

ALSO READ | 2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps sidewalk in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

"