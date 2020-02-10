New Jersey county to share weekly missing person profiles on social media

UNION COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A county in New Jersey that has 60 persons presently listed as missing will start to post weekly profiles on social media.
The Union County Prosecutor's Office is beginning an initiative this month to share images and information on the county's missing persons in hopes of shedding new light on their whereabouts by engaging the public and encouraging tip sharing.
"Our hope in reintroducing these materials is that the community will share the information, generating new leads," acting Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. "These leads can then be forwarded to law enforcement for investigation, hopefully aiding in the location of the missing individual."
Information and photos related to the missing person will be shared on @UCPONJ on Twitter and UCPONJ on LinkedIn, along with contact information for the law enforcement agencies connected to the individual.
"It is important to remember that these missing persons are not just someone's family or friend, they are valued members of our community in Union County," Ruotolo said. "Even if you are not personally connected to one of the missing, every share and retweet brings us one step closer to reaching someone who may know something. Undertaking this initiative is especially important to the family and friends of the missing, because it lets them know that their loved ones have not been forgotten by law enforcement and members of the community."
