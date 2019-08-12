New Jersey couple killed in crash involving East Brunswick Fire Department vehicle

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving an East Brunswick Fire Department vehicle that left two people dead.

Middlesex County's prosecutor says the crash occurred on Old Bridge Turnpike around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The preliminary investigation revealed the collision involved the emergency vehicle and a vehicle which contained a South River couple.

The husband and wife were pronounced dead at a hospital. Their names are being withheld until relatives have been notified.

The prosecutor's office says the East Brunswick Police Department did not notify it about the crash in a timely matter and the office is investigating the circumstances.

