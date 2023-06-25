Teen killed after crashing into Ridgefield, New Jersey restaurant

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teen was killed after crashing into a restaurant in New Jersey.
Police say Yusuf Bakmaz, 19, was speeding down Broad Street in Ridgefield last Friday night when he crossed over the center island, Bakmaz then hit another vehicle and a traffic light, and then slammed into Karden Restaurant
Police say Bakmaz's girlfriend was a passenger in the car.
There was moderate damage to the exterior of the restaurant.
She suffered minor injuries.
