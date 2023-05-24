2 men injured after hail of bullets fired near park in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a hail of bullets were fired near a park in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near Carver Park in the area of Clay Street and Second Street in Hackensack.

Officials say about 15 to 20 shots were fired.

When police officers responded to the scene, they found a 35-year-old man with a graze wound.

A second victim, a 40-year-old man, had already been taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he is being treated.

No arrests have been made so far. An investigation is underway.

