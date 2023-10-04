Police investigating murder-suicide of family in Plainsboro Township: law enforcement sources

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into the murder-suicide of a family in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident happened along Titus Lane in Plainsboro Township on Wednesday.

The sources told Eyewitness News that an adult man is accused of killing his wife and two children before killing himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.