2 killed, including 7-year-old child, after 4 people shot in Newark: sources

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl, after four people were shot in Newark Wednesday night, sources told Eyewitness News.

Newark Police responded to a domestic dispute at 363 Johnson Ave around 8:45 p.m.

Sources say as authorities were responding to a home, an armed man on Elizabeth Avenue near Watson Avenue approached police.

Newark Police shot an armed man, who later died.

When authorities entered the home, they found a 7-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a man critically injured.

A fourth gunshot victim went to Beth Israel Hospital. It's unknown what his condition is.

A semi-automatic handgun could be seen lying in the street among the evidence detectives are securing at the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

