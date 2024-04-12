As many as 3 dead after minivan carrying senior citizens crashes in South Brunswick, police say

N.J. Burkett has the story in New Jersey on the crash.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As many as three people are believed to be dead after a two-vehicle crash in South Brunswick on Friday morning, police say.

A tractor trailer and a minivan carrying senior citizens collided on Route 1, causing a huge fire.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

Police believe the three people inside the minivan, including a driver and two passengers, were killed in the crash after the vehicle caught fire.

Authorities said the flames were so intense that it would have been impossible to save anyone inside.

Few other details were released.

