Dozens forced from homes after fire rips through Edison apartment complex

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 1:39AM
EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people were forced from their homes after a fire in New Jersey.

The two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex on Waterford Drive in Edison just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping two dozen families. A total of 74 people were left homeless.

Edison mayor Sam Joshi said there were no injuries.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

