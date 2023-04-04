Dozens forced from homes after fire rips through Edison apartment complex

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people were forced from their homes after a fire in New Jersey.

The two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex on Waterford Drive in Edison just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping two dozen families. A total of 74 people were left homeless.

Edison mayor Sam Joshi said there were no injuries.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

