Fire tears through three-story house in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire tore through a three-story house in Bayonne.
Flames broke out on East 44th Street on Sunday night.
The homes on the street are not attached, but they are close together, adding to the danger of the flames spreading.
There are no reports of injuries.
Emergency Management has asked people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
