Heavy rainfall causing New Jersey community to be on edge

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A steady, pouring rain drenched the Lodi community on Saturday night, dampening spirits.

Mary Jean Baretto is nervous.

"Every time that there is rain, I'm worried about flooding and all that - and I have to go to the window - is it like halfway yet? It's all worries all the time," she says.

After the last big storm in January, her apartment - just feet from the Saddle River - creeping up to her doorstep after the river overflowed. She has had to evacuate by boat in the past, but this time it won't be easy. Baretto is walking with a cane after major surgery.

"I had spine surgery - I can't go anywhere," she said.

As the night went on - the puddles grew - along with the concerns. Big enough to force some Lodi residents to uproot permanently.

"We had five kids in the apartment and all the time it was very difficult, so we moved," said Aleandra Sandoval.

"The whole basement up to the first floor was flooded and we had to move out afterwards - it just wasn't great. I was pregnant at the time - it was bad," said Danielle Trippeda.

IT is still causing anxiety years later - even on your 'run of the mill' rainy day.

Even though the river has run some people out of town, others have no paddle - only prayers.

Baretto tells Eyewitness News the scariest memory she has from river flooding is when her husband was nearly swept away on North Main Street. He held onto a utility pole for dear life until firefighters arrived. She hopes the river stays within its banks on Saturday night.

