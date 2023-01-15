2 shooting victims found in car at Home Depot in Linden

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jew Jersey responded to a Home Depot where two shooting victims were found in a car.

Detectives believe that a man and a woman were shot in another town and stopped in Linden near the store on Edgar Road as they tried to get to a hospital.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. They were treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on exactly where they were shot or reports of anyone having been arrested.

