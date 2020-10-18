NJ ironworker accused of smuggling illegal silencers from China

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6421066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Organizers say a gun buyback event in a part of Brooklyn that has long struggled with violent crime was a success.

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey ironworker has been arrested as part of an international arms-trafficking investigation.Prosecutors say 48-year-old Matthew Moran of Bergen County smuggled illegal silencers from China.Moran allegedly had the silencers shipped to his home in Carlstadt.Silencers are meant to reduce the sound and muzzle flash generated from a gunshot.Authorities say a search of his home also revealed numerous firearms, high capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and police-issued ballistic vests.Moran is charged with possession of prohibited weapons and devices.He was released on his own recognizance.