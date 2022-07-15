Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in New Jersey

The couple, Lisa Pechmiller and Jon Richman, spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger about the terrifying incident.
In the middle of summer, Lake Hopatcong is the picture of tranquility.
"I've never come this close to death in my life," Pechmiller said.
But just after dark Monday evening, Pechmiller and Richman found themselves propelled into disaster.
"It was like being in a movie set and I'm the stunt man," Richman said.
They were visiting family along the lake and had taken out a pontoon boat for a moonlit ride. That's when they caught a glimpse of another boat on a collision course with their own.
"I heard the noise of water and a motor and I looked over my left shoulder," Richman said.
Pechmiller said she yelled out to Richman, telling him that the boat was headed right for them.
"And a voice in my head yelled duck really loud," Richman said.
"The next thing I know, I'm flying through the air and the dog flying and we hit the floor of the pontoon," Pechmiller said. "I just yelled to Jon, I said he didn't stop. He didn't stop. He didn't know if he killed us or not, he just kept going."
The speed boat had slammed into the pontoon and kept going, into the night.
Richman was able to follow for a bit, but then the crippled pontoon sputtered to a stop.
It was heavily damaged from an impact that could have been even worse.
The other boat was so close, Richman says its propeller grazed his back before speeding away.
"Did not alter his course did not alter his speed," Richman said.
New Jersey State Police have released an image of a boat that looks like the one that slammed into Pechmiller and Richman.
It's almost inconceivable that the runaway boat caused so much damage but wasn't damaged itself.
Troopers hope someone spots it and helps solve a hit and run that could have been deadly.
