Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in New Jersey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in NJ

HOPATCONG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A couple and their dog, taking a moonlit boat ride on a lake in New Jersey, were nearly killed when another boat collided with them and then kept going.

The couple, Lisa Pechmiller and Jon Richman, spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger about the terrifying incident.

In the middle of summer, Lake Hopatcong is the picture of tranquility.

"I've never come this close to death in my life," Pechmiller said.

But just after dark Monday evening, Pechmiller and Richman found themselves propelled into disaster.

"It was like being in a movie set and I'm the stunt man," Richman said.

They were visiting family along the lake and had taken out a pontoon boat for a moonlit ride. That's when they caught a glimpse of another boat on a collision course with their own.

"I heard the noise of water and a motor and I looked over my left shoulder," Richman said.

ALSO READ | Woman and child killed in Hudson River boating accident
EMBED More News Videos

Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.



Pechmiller said she yelled out to Richman, telling him that the boat was headed right for them.

"And a voice in my head yelled duck really loud," Richman said.

"The next thing I know, I'm flying through the air and the dog flying and we hit the floor of the pontoon," Pechmiller said. "I just yelled to Jon, I said he didn't stop. He didn't stop. He didn't know if he killed us or not, he just kept going."

The speed boat had slammed into the pontoon and kept going, into the night.

Richman was able to follow for a bit, but then the crippled pontoon sputtered to a stop.

It was heavily damaged from an impact that could have been even worse.

The other boat was so close, Richman says its propeller grazed his back before speeding away.

"Did not alter his course did not alter his speed," Richman said.

New Jersey State Police have released an image of a boat that looks like the one that slammed into Pechmiller and Richman.


It's almost inconceivable that the runaway boat caused so much damage but wasn't damaged itself.

Troopers hope someone spots it and helps solve a hit and run that could have been deadly.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhopatcongsussex countyboatshit and runboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump, 1st wife of former President Donald Trump, dies at 73
Bronx father dying of rare disease approved for life-saving surgery
Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5K a month in June
1 person stabbed during fight inside subway in Manhattan
NJ police warn thieves are targeting luxury cars
NYC council members release 5-point "Rat Action Plan"
Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn
Show More
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
State of emergency in NY county after storms down trees, power lines
AccuWeather: Beautiful day
Summer of struggles: Jersey Shore dealing with staffing shortages
NYC to open more Monkeypox vaccine appointments
More TOP STORIES News