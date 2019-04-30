Elmwood Park mayor resigns amid election ballot violation charges

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- The Democratic mayor of a northern New Jersey town has resigned amid an election violation charge.The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Monday that former Elmwood Park Mayor Francesco Caramagna faces a charge of interfering with the secrecy of the election process.Caramagna, who resigned Sunday, is accused of filling out some portions of mail-in ballots and primary election ballot certifications.The 74-year-old, who was elected in November 2017, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 22.Caramagna's attorney, John Bruno Jr., said his client "has stepped up to the plate" to face the charge and "looks forward to clearing the matter up in the courtroom."----------