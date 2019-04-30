Elmwood Park mayor resigns amid election ballot violation charges

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- The Democratic mayor of a northern New Jersey town has resigned amid an election violation charge.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Monday that former Elmwood Park Mayor Francesco Caramagna faces a charge of interfering with the secrecy of the election process.

Caramagna, who resigned Sunday, is accused of filling out some portions of mail-in ballots and primary election ballot certifications.

The 74-year-old, who was elected in November 2017, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 22.

Caramagna's attorney, John Bruno Jr., said his client "has stepped up to the plate" to face the charge and "looks forward to clearing the matter up in the courtroom."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmwood parkbergen countyarrestelection
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strangers run to aid of woman being stabbed in NY parking lot
7 hurt in crash involving at least 12 vehicles in New Jersey
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton dead at 51
Police ID suspect in NY fatal shooting as 15-year-old 8th grader
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits letter of resignation
Army vet arrested in terror plot targeting Southern California
7 On Your Side: Teacher on tape verbally abusing students
Show More
15-month-old dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
Residents protest noise and disruption from LIRR project
Police officer suspended after altercation over dog in Brooklyn
Fire tears through popular Long Island bakery
Woodstock co-founder insists anniversary festival will go on
More TOP STORIES News