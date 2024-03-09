Police officers injured trying to seize ATV in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to seize an ATV in Newark.

The ATV crashed into a parked car near Bergen Street. Investigators say a man was trying to run from the officers after they spotted the ATV parked.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say they also found a weapon on him.

