Police officers injured trying to seize ATV in Newark

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024 4:41AM
3 Newark police officers injured while trying to seize ATV
. Investigators say a man was trying to run from the officers after they spotted the ATV parked.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to seize an ATV in Newark.

The ATV crashed into a parked car near Bergen Street. Investigators say a man was trying to run from the officers after they spotted the ATV parked.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say they also found a weapon on him.

