New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy says she is suspending Senate campaign

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Tammy Murphy has decided to suspend her campaign for Sen Bob Menendez seat

The decision, made over the weekend with political advisers, including her husband Gov. Phil Murphy, clears a path for Rep. Andy Kim in the state's hotly contested Democratic primary.

Murphy is not expected to endorse Kim, but will call for party unity.

Menendez took himself out of the running for the June 4 primary in an announcement last week but left the door.

