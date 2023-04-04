  • Watch Now
Newark Airport worker arrested for bringing handgun to work

Eyewitness News
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 8:16PM


NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A worker at Newark Airport is under arrest after he tried to bring a loaded gun to work.

TSA stopped the man with a 9-millimeter handgun in his backpack at Terminal C last Saturday.

The Port Authority was alerted and then confiscated the weapon.

Authorities say he was employed by a company at the airport. His employee badge has since been taken away and he is no longer employed at Newark.

The penalty for bringing a weapon to a TSA checkpoint is as high as $15,000.

----------

