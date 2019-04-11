New Jersey police lieutenant saves 2 when van bursts into flames

(Washington Township Police Department)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police lieutenant in New Jersey is being called a hero for saving two people when their van burst into flames.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of East Springtown Road and Schooleys Mountain Road.

Officials say Lt. Douglas Compton noticed the undercarriage of the van was on fire before the occupants of the vehicle realized it.

The officer honked his horn and turned on his emergency lights to get them to pull over before he got them out of the fan safely.

Authorities believe a gas leak caused the fire that completely destroyed the van.

