Montclair police officer, suspect shot exchanging gunfire in New Jersey

Anthony Johnson is live in Montclair with the breaking details of the officer shooting.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot and injured in Montclair on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Forest Street before 3 p.m.

Authorities say it unfolded when there was an encounter between an individual in a residence and Montclair police officers.

That individual fired a weapon, striking one of the officers, officials say. It appears the officer also returned fire, striking the person inside.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to make full recoveries.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

