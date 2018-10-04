New Jersey shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A shooting in New Jersey Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a possible road rage dispute.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

The circumstances and details of the shooting have not yet been released, but no injuries were reported.

A 22-year-old was later arrested in Paterson in connection with the incident and a handgun was recovered. Charges against the suspect are pending.

Route 46 was closed in both directions at Boulevard and 5th Street for the investigation. Lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.

