A shooting in New Jersey Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a possible road rage dispute.It happened just before 3 p.m. on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.The circumstances and details of the shooting have not yet been released, but no injuries were reported.A 22-year-old was later arrested in Paterson in connection with the incident and a handgun was recovered. Charges against the suspect are pending.Route 46 was closed in both directions at Boulevard and 5th Street for the investigation. Lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.