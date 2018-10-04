ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A shooting in New Jersey Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a possible road rage dispute.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.
The circumstances and details of the shooting have not yet been released, but no injuries were reported.
A 22-year-old was later arrested in Paterson in connection with the incident and a handgun was recovered. Charges against the suspect are pending.
Route 46 was closed in both directions at Boulevard and 5th Street for the investigation. Lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube