Man killed, child hospitalized in New Jersey shooting

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was killed and a child was shot in New Jersey.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Mill Street in Belleville.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office tells Eyewitness News that the victim is 37 years old.

Neither the age of the child nor their condition was released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.

