The gunman who killed the young girl and the man was fatally shot by police. Anthony Carlo reports.

7-year-old girl, man killed after 4 shot in Newark; gunman fatally shot by police

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A seven-year-old girl and a man were killed after a gunman entered a Newark home and opened fire, officials said.

Officials say police responded to a domestic dispute at the home on Johnson Avenue Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

As authorities arrived, an armed man approached police on Elizabeth Avenue near Watson Avenue.

Authorities say Newark Police shot the man, who later died.

When police entered the home, they found the young girl dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a man critically injured.

A fourth gunshot victim went to Beth Israel Hospital. It's unknown what his condition is.

Authorities say a semi-automatic handgun could be seen lying in the street among the evidence detectives are securing at the scene.

"Three people dead. It's tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The Newark Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.

The state attorney general's office is now the lead investigating agency in this quadruple shooting. As we wait to learn more about the victims - including that 7 year old child - and the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

