Group wanted for putting up 'Free Palestine' posters on Brooklyn subway, causing $10K in damage

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group is wanted for putting up 'Free Palestine' posters on the subway this past Tuesday.

Police say the group removed paid advertisements from an F train at the 7th Avenue Station in Brooklyn, slipped their own ones in the frame, and superglued the screws.

At least eight people were taking part. They also plastered the walls of the train with 'Free Palestine' stickers.

The MTA says the group caused over $10,000 in damage.

