1 killed, 3 others injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark, according to Essex County Prosecutors.

It happened near a liquor store at Chancellor Ave and Leslie Street on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Newark Police and detectives are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is forcing several road closures in the area.

There is no word yet on if a suspect has been arrested or if a weapon has been recovered.

