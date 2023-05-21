14-year-old critically injured in Newark shooting

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teen is in critical condition after being shot in Newark.

Police say the 14-year-old was shot on the 100 block of Boyd Street just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

The teen is being treated at University Hospital.

