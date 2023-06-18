13-year-old accused of crashing stolen car with other teens inside in New Jersey

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is on in New Jersey for a 13-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car with other teens inside.
Police tried to pull the young driver over along Laurel Avenue, but the teen then sped off.
According to police, the car crashed a short time later. Two 13-year-olds were arrested at the scene of that crash.
The third occupant ran away and is still on the run.
ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.