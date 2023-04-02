The National Weather Service will survey the storm damage in Howell Township to determine whether a tornado hit. Johny Fernandez reports.

National Weather service to survey damage in Howell Township to determine if tornado hit

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- The National Weather Service will survey the storm damage in Howell Township to determine whether a tornado hit.

Residents saw plenty of debris from Saturday's weather. Trees were pulled to the ground and heavy winds yanked down power lines.

A massive tree crashed down on a home as the storm moved through. No one was injured.

This is the same storm system that left a trail of destruction in the Midwest.

Neighbors Jordan Charles and her fiancé watched from the patio as the storm rolled through.

"Within minutes the sky went really black and I could barely see my neighbor's house. The windows start whipping," said Charles.

Within seconds, they received alerts and grabbed flashlights and went to the basement as quickly as they could.

There were more reports of damage in other parts of Howell Township - the storm pulled trees to the ground, one partially blocking a road.

Meanwhile, in Toms River, a huge storm cloud highlights what be a tornado forming in Ocean County.

The heavy winds yanked down power lines - leaving many customers in the dark.

JCP &L reports nearly 21,000 customers without power -- with 5,940 outages reported in Monmouth County and 14,233 reported in Ocean County.

"I was traumatized, petrified - I didn't know what to expect, especially since what happened in Mississippi," said Charles.

As residents of Howell Township wake up Sunday, they prepare for what the National Weather Service may say about the storm that rocked their area.

