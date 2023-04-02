Damage reported in parts of New Jersey after strong line of storms move through

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Major damage has been reported in New Jersey after Tornado Warnings and severe storms made their way throughout the area on Saturday evening.

In Howell Township, multiple wires and trees came crashing down.

As of 9 p.m., JCP &L reports 19,134 customers were without power. Monmouth County reported over 6,000 outages while Ocean County had over 12,000 reported outages.)

Earlier, one person was killed in Sussex County, Delaware after the storms tore through the region. Those storms also spawned a confirmed tornado in Sussex County, the National Weather Service said.

Delaware state police tell ABC News the person was killed after a house collapse.

