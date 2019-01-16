Police say a burglar is in custody after a wild crime spree in Hoboken Wednesday that had a number of twists and turns along the way.It all started when authorities say he broke into a pizzeria through the roof. He tried to break an ATM to steal cash but was unsuccessful, then went into the back and took two dozen bottles of Snapple.The suspect then realized he was trapped in the pizza place so he climbed back up in the ceiling and fell into the bathroom of the nail salon next door, then proceeded to steal some money from the salon.Upon realizing he was trapped in that location, he climbed back up into the crawl space and fell into the liquor store next to the nail salon, according to investigators.After stealing liquor from the store, he broke a six-foot hole and went into a Dollar store where he was unable to escape.In the end, police say he drank the liquor and fell asleep. The Dollar store proprietor found him and called police.Exclusive video from NewsCopter 7 showed police on the roof taking measurements as they investigated the case.The suspect has not yet been identified and charges are pending.----------