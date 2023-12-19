NJ Transit selling 'Ricardo' the steer plush toy

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- If you were touched by the story of the slaughterhouse-bound steer who made a run for it - you can soon snuggle up to your own 'Ricardo' - sort of.

New Jersey Transit is offering a Ricardo plush toy on its New Jersey Transit Shoppe website for $20.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Ricardo's new life at an animal sanctuary.

The toy will be released on January 3rd.

The real Ricardo was granted a new shot at life after he broke free and ran through Newark Penn Station - delaying trains last Thursday.

