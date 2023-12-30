NJ Transit rail service disrupted at New York Penn Station due to disabled train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The last weekend of 2023 got off to a rough start for some evening commuters at New York's Penn Station on Friday.

NJ Transit reported that Northeast Corridor Rail Line service into and out of Penn Station was subject to delays of up to 60 minutes due to an "earlier disabled train" in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

Some trains out of the station were canceled, and customers were urged to take a different train.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and private carriers, PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. New York.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.