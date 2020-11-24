NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service suspended due to derailment

The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.
It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.
None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.
NJCL #3209, the 4:46AM from PSNY is cancelled due to a derailment near Woodbridge. Please take train #3813, the 5:25AM from PSNY to Metro Park and transfers to substitute bus service to South Amboy for NJCL service to Long Branch.— North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 24, 2020
Rail service is expected to remain suspended through the morning commute.
NJ Transit appears to be offering bus service from Metro Park to Long Branch.
