NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service suspended due to derailment

NJCL #3209, the 4:46AM from PSNY is cancelled due to a derailment near Woodbridge. Please take train #3813, the 5:25AM from PSNY to Metro Park and transfers to substitute bus service to South Amboy for NJCL service to Long Branch. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 24, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line train service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and Long Branch after a train derailed near Woodbridge Station.The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.Rail service is expected to remain suspended through the morning commute.NJ Transit appears to be offering bus service from Metro Park to Long Branch.