Traffic

NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service suspended due to derailment

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line train service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and Long Branch after a train derailed near Woodbridge Station.

The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.

It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.

None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.



Rail service is expected to remain suspended through the morning commute.

NJ Transit appears to be offering bus service from Metro Park to Long Branch.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseynew jerseytrain derailmentnjtransit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Dinkins, NYC's 1st Black mayor, dead at 93
Trump Tower police presence, congestion to be reduced, sources tell ABC News
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Struggling restaurant still finding ways to help others for Thanksgiving
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
The Countdown: Transition process underway as Biden determined "apparent winner"
$20K reward offered in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in NYC
University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
More TOP STORIES News