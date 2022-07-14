NJ Transit rail service suspended in and out of Penn Station in New York City

Some Amtrak trains are also delayed.
Rail service is suspended into/out of PSNY due to overhead wire issues. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers. PATH is cross-honoring at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and PSNY.— Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) July 14, 2022
NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.
PATH is cross-honoring ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and Penn Station NY.
This breaking story will be updated.
