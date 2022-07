NJ Transit rail service suspended in and out of Penn Station in New York City

Rail service is suspended into/out of PSNY due to overhead wire issues. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers. PATH is cross-honoring at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and PSNY. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) July 14, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail service has been suspended in and out of New York Penn Station due to overhead wire issues.Some Amtrak trains are also delayed.NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.PATH is cross-honoring ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and Penn Station NY.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.