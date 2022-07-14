Traffic

NJ Transit rail service suspended in and out of Penn Station in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail service has been suspended in and out of New York Penn Station due to overhead wire issues.

Some Amtrak trains are also delayed.



NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.



PATH is cross-honoring ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and Penn Station NY.

This breaking story will be updated.

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.


