Tractor trailer crashes and burns on NJ Turnpike near Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders were on the scene of a truck crash and fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark.

It happened early Tuesday morning on the exit ramp to interchange 14.


A tractor trailer hauling paper crashed and caught fire.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash or the number or extent of injuries.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck and charred debris scattered across the ramp.



The crash shut down the northbound truck lane exit to Newark Liberty Airport as police investigated as crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris.


The crash also shut down northbound access to the NJ Turnpike extension, making it difficult to get to the Holland Tunnel.

