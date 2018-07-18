'Terminally ill' New Jersey woman scammed family for free stay, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. woman arrested for faking illness. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A South Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming a family into believing she was terminally ill.

Investigators said 26-year-old Kiley White, of Galloway, had been staying with a family in Egg Harbor Township for five weeks.

They accused White of preying on the sympathy and compassion of others after she convinced the family that she was battling a terminal illness.

"Every day was just like, she has one more day to live," said Lina Evans, a member of the family that cared for White.

Authorities said White may have used similar strategies in Pennsylvania, but she was never previously charged with a crime.

During the investigation, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department discovered that White posed as others, including her own hospice nurse.

White was arrested last Thursday and charged with theft by deception and harassment.

She declined comment on the allegations.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamterminal illnessSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News