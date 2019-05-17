Brick woman accused of sending racist messages on Facebook Messenger

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman is under arrest for allegedly sending bias and threatening messages over Facebook.Denise Scaltrito, 48 of Brick Township, is charged with bias intimidation and harassment.Police say she told a victim on Facebook Messenger "to move", adding "The K-K-K is alive and well in Brick."The messages also included references to the Aryan Brotherhood and derogatory comments about the victim's race.Scaltrito was processed at Brick Township Police Headquarters and released on a summons pending a future court date.----------