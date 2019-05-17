Brick woman accused of sending racist messages on Facebook Messenger

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman is under arrest for allegedly sending bias and threatening messages over Facebook.
Denise Scaltrito, 48 of Brick Township, is charged with bias intimidation and harassment.
Police say she told a victim on Facebook Messenger "to move", adding "The K-K-K is alive and well in Brick."
The messages also included references to the Aryan Brotherhood and derogatory comments about the victim's race.
Scaltrito was processed at Brick Township Police Headquarters and released on a summons pending a future court date.
