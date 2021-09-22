NJ Transit bus crashes into power lines after getting hit by allegedly stolen car

The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Grove Street and 18th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Roughly 30 customers were on board at the time, and the force of the collision sent the bus -- on the 90 route -- into the power lines.
The riders were able to exit the bus safely, with one complaining of a non life threatening foot injury.
Still, no serious injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it is unclear at this time if anyone is in custody.
Some buses had to be detoured as a result.
