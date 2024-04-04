No Labels won't run a 3rd-party 'unity' ticket against Trump, Biden

Without a candidate, "the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."

Former Democratic Senators Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones debate the impact of a third party candidate on the presidential election.

Former Democratic Senators Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones debate the impact of a third party candidate on the presidential election.

Former Democratic Senators Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones debate the impact of a third party candidate on the presidential election.

Former Democratic Senators Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones debate the impact of a third party candidate on the presidential election.

No Labels will not run a third-party "unity" ticket against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, the group said Thursday.

In a statement, the centrist group said they were unable to find a candidate that had a credible path to winning -- "so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."

In a statement released Thursday, the centrist group says they were unable to find a candidate that had a credible path to winning, therefore they believe the responsible course of action is to stand down.

In this July 18, 2011, file photo, people with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE

"We will remain engaged over the next year during what is likely to be the most divisive presidential election of our lifetimes," the group said. "We will promote dialogue around major policy challenges and call out both sides when they speak and act in bad faith."

The decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story. The video is from a previous report.