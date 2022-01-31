Snow piles and school delays amid nor'easter aftermath in Tri-State area

On Long Island, Bayshore, Hampton Bays and Patchogue-Medford were among a number of school districts posting two-hour delays Monday morning.
It comes just 48 hours after close to two feet of snow dumped on Long Island and at least three people died shoveling snow.
Two of the victims, ages 53 and 75, were in Syosset, Nassau County. They suffered fatal heart attacks while shoveling snow, the county executive said.
A third man, in Cutchogue, Suffolk County, died after falling into a swimming pool while he was shoveling snow.
SNOW TOTALS | How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area?
In Queens, residents got more than a foot of snow in some areas.
It was a significant storm that caused less disruption than previous storms because it hit on the weekend with little traffic.
City sanitation crews were busy all weekend clearing streets.
And they are trying to get back to normal operations Monday, even planning to pick up trash -though they warn to expect delays.
Today’s 5:59am train from Pt Jefferson is canceled due to a yard derailment that’s preventing some trains from leaving Pt Jeff Yard. Instead, take the 5:55 or 6:45am trains from Pt Jefferson. For details, see https://t.co/LYwhwafjfY or consult LIRR Train Time app.— LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) January 31, 2022
Delays and cancellations were also expected on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Branch this morning due to a weather-related yard derailment and resulting track damage.
Commuters were urged to consider using the Ronkonkoma Branch instead.
RELATED | Winter hurricane? What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis'?
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip