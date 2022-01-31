Weather

Snow piles and school delays amid nor'easter aftermath in Tri-State area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The curbside and parking lot snow mountains are back across the Tri-State area as residents and businesses continue digging out from our weekend nor'easter.

On Long Island, Bayshore, Hampton Bays and Patchogue-Medford were among a number of school districts posting two-hour delays Monday morning.

It comes just 48 hours after close to two feet of snow dumped on Long Island and at least three people died shoveling snow.

Two of the victims, ages 53 and 75, were in Syosset, Nassau County. They suffered fatal heart attacks while shoveling snow, the county executive said.

A third man, in Cutchogue, Suffolk County, died after falling into a swimming pool while he was shoveling snow.

SNOW TOTALS | How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area?



In Queens, residents got more than a foot of snow in some areas.

It was a significant storm that caused less disruption than previous storms because it hit on the weekend with little traffic.

City sanitation crews were busy all weekend clearing streets.



And they are trying to get back to normal operations Monday, even planning to pick up trash -though they warn to expect delays.



Delays and cancellations were also expected on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Branch this morning due to a weather-related yard derailment and resulting track damage.

Commuters were urged to consider using the Ronkonkoma Branch instead.

RELATED | Winter hurricane? What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis'?
AccuWeather explains the term "bombogenesis."



