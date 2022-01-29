Elderly man drowns in pool while shoveling snow on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2855563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains the term "bombogenesis."

CUTCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly man drowned after falling into a pool while shoveling snow in Cutchogue Saturday.Southold Town Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.Responding officers rushed to the scene and tried to save him.They pulled the unconscious victim from the pool the pool and began CPR with assistance from the Cutchogue Fire Department.He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.----------