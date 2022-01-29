Elderly man drowns in pool while shoveling snow on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CUTCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly man drowned after falling into a pool while shoveling snow in Cutchogue Saturday.

Southold Town Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Responding officers rushed to the scene and tried to save him.

RELATED | Winter hurricane? What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis'?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains the term "bombogenesis."



They pulled the unconscious victim from the pool the pool and began CPR with assistance from the Cutchogue Fire Department.

He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cutchoguesuffolk countydrowningpoolweathercprsnowstorm
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Nor'easter hits the NYC area
How much snow in NYC, Tri-State area
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Man fatally stabbed in back inside Manhattan nightclub
LI nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake vaccine cards
Winter nor'easter: LIRR suspended, other mass transit info
'Shore is getting clobbered': Murphy declares NJ state of emergency
Show More
NY battered by high winds, blanketed in heavy snow from nor'easter
Parts of Connecticut could get 2 feet of snow, Gov. Lamont warns
Winter hurricane? What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis'?
Share weather photos and videos here
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter winding down
More TOP STORIES News