How much snow has fallen in NYC and the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major nor'easter is dumping a wide range of snow totals across New York City and the Tri-State area.Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:Norwalk 2.5 in 0345 AM 01/29 PublicStamford 2.5 in 0346 AM 01/29 PublicFairfield 2.0 in 0229 AM 01/29 PublicWestbrook 3.0 in 0334 AM 01/29 Publicno reportsno reportsPort Republic 11.4 in 0510 AM 01/29 PublicMays Landing 9.3 in 0448 AM 01/29 Broadcast MediaAtlantic City International 2.5 in 0100 AM 01/29 ASOSTabernacle 4.6 in 0200 AM 01/29 PublicMoorestown 4.0 in 0321 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter1 WNW South Jersey Regional 2.9 in 0115 AM 01/29 NWS Employee2 SW Medford 2.5 in 1200 AM 01/29 PublicDelran 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 PublicWestampton Twp 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 PublicMount Holly WFO 2.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS ObsCherry Hill 5.1 in 0400 AM 01/29 PublicSicklerville 4.8 in 0140 AM 01/29 PublicBellmawr 2.8 in 0145 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterCape May 10.0 in 0515 AM 01/29 PublicEldora 9.3 in 0514 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterDennisville 8.1 in 0256 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterGreen Creek 8.0 in 0421 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterVillas 6.0 in 0320 AM 01/29 Amateur RadioWest Deptford Twp 5.3 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterWilliamstown 5.0 in 0233 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterNewfield 4.8 in 0119 AM 01/29 PublicHarrison 2.1 in 0125 AM 01/29 CO-OP ObserverHamilton Square 3.4 in 0315 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterOld Bridge 3.0 in 0241 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio1 SE Asbury Park 8.0 in 0452 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterAberdeen 6.0 in 0240 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio1 NNW Neptune City 5.7 in 0355 AM 01/29 Broadcast MediaFreehold Twp 4.6 in 0330 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterHowell 2.8 in 1200 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterKeyport 1.5 in 1208 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterForked River 12.5 in 0510 AM 01/29 PublicToms River 10.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 PublicWhiting 9.0 in 0438 AM 01/29 PublicTuckerton 8.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterBrick 5.5 in 0243 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterManchester Twp 2.5 in 1233 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterSparta 1.3 in 0407 AM 01/29 Trained SpotterWantage Twp 1.0 in 0249 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter2 SSE Plainedge 6.0 in 0427 AM 01/29 PublicSeaford 3.0 in 1205 AM 01/29 PublicBayside 4.5 in 0250 AM 01/29 Public1 E New Dorp 5.4 in 0354 AM 01/29 Public1 NW Babylon 7.0 in 0424 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter1 NW Islip 6.0 in 0245 AM 01/29 PublicUpton 3.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs----------Sc