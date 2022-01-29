How much snow has fallen in NYC and the Tri-State area

Weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major nor'easter is dumping a wide range of snow totals across New York City and the Tri-State area.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

Connecticut



Fairfield County
Norwalk 2.5 in 0345 AM 01/29 Public
Stamford 2.5 in 0346 AM 01/29 Public
Fairfield 2.0 in 0229 AM 01/29 Public

Middlesex County
Westbrook 3.0 in 0334 AM 01/29 Public

New Haven County
no reports

New London County
no reports

New Jersey



Atlantic County
Port Republic 11.4 in 0510 AM 01/29 Public
Mays Landing 9.3 in 0448 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media
Atlantic City International 2.5 in 0100 AM 01/29 ASOS

Burlington County
Tabernacle 4.6 in 0200 AM 01/29 Public
Moorestown 4.0 in 0321 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
1 WNW South Jersey Regional 2.9 in 0115 AM 01/29 NWS Employee
2 SW Medford 2.5 in 1200 AM 01/29 Public
Delran 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 Public
Westampton Twp 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 Public
Mount Holly WFO 2.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs

Camden County

Cherry Hill 5.1 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public
Sicklerville 4.8 in 0140 AM 01/29 Public
Bellmawr 2.8 in 0145 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Cape May County
Cape May 10.0 in 0515 AM 01/29 Public
Eldora 9.3 in 0514 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Dennisville 8.1 in 0256 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Green Creek 8.0 in 0421 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Villas 6.0 in 0320 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Gloucester County
West Deptford Twp 5.3 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Williamstown 5.0 in 0233 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Newfield 4.8 in 0119 AM 01/29 Public

Hudson County
Harrison 2.1 in 0125 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Mercer County
Hamilton Square 3.4 in 0315 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County
Old Bridge 3.0 in 0241 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Monmouth County
1 SE Asbury Park 8.0 in 0452 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Aberdeen 6.0 in 0240 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio
1 NNW Neptune City 5.7 in 0355 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media
Freehold Twp 4.6 in 0330 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Howell 2.8 in 1200 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Keyport 1.5 in 1208 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Ocean County
Forked River 12.5 in 0510 AM 01/29 Public
Toms River 10.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public
Whiting 9.0 in 0438 AM 01/29 Public
Tuckerton 8.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Brick 5.5 in 0243 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Manchester Twp 2.5 in 1233 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Sussex County
Sparta 1.3 in 0407 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
Wantage Twp 1.0 in 0249 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

New York



Nassau County
2 SSE Plainedge 6.0 in 0427 AM 01/29 Public
Seaford 3.0 in 1205 AM 01/29 Public

Queens County
Bayside 4.5 in 0250 AM 01/29 Public

Richmond County
1 E New Dorp 5.4 in 0354 AM 01/29 Public

Suffolk County
1 NW Babylon 7.0 in 0424 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter
1 NW Islip 6.0 in 0245 AM 01/29 Public
Upton 3.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs

